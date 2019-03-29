5,369 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $178.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

