511 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,136,182,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,588,382,000 after buying an additional 359,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,402,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $551,858,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company's stock.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

