51,015 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,015 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Best Buy accounts for 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,246,994,000 after purchasing an additional 816,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,088,000 after purchasing an additional 478,177 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,851,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $305,657,000 after purchasing an additional 353,522 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,481,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $184,383,000 after purchasing an additional 250,769 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $71.17. 230,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,735,721.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,191,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

