50,000 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,147,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,147,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,443,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NBR opened at $3.47 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

