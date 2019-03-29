49,433 Shares in Carnival Corp (CCL) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $364,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366 over the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 1,323,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Carnival from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

