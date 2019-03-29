4,902 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

