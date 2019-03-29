480,724 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 443,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 231,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,527. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,948. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

