4,690 Shares in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,515,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,035,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC opened at $157.70 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $118.91 and a one year high of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/4690-shares-in-lancaster-colony-corp-lanc-purchased-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan.html.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.