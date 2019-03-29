46,425 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Purchased by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 405,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.21 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

