$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $46.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.05 million and the highest is $47.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $195.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.29 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.19 million, with estimates ranging from $204.33 million to $213.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,623. The firm has a market cap of $482.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.