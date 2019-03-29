4,135 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $197.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,518 shares of company stock worth $23,283,034. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

