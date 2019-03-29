$41.97 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin Inc (RTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce sales of $41.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the highest is $43.81 million. Retrophin posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $174.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $196.23 million, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $201.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 62.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Retrophin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

RTRX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,568. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.74.

In other Retrophin news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,077 shares in the company, valued at $409,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $37,927.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,417 shares of company stock worth $313,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 131.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.