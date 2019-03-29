40,065 Shares in Danaher Co. (DHR) Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Danaher accounts for about 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,344,000 after buying an additional 424,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 580,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $132.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

