38,800 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,358.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 892,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 491.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 629,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523,194 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,633,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $5,462,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 190,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,508. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

