37,876 Shares in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.11% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFRG stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.82. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $60,751.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $425,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,464,523 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,319. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

