$31.30 Million in Sales Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will report $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $33.20 million. Abraxas Petroleum reported sales of $40.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year sales of $155.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.37 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $200.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NASDAQ AXAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,860,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson bought 174,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $199,103.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 357,884 shares of company stock valued at $407,816. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

