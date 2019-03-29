$309.96 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $309.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.76 million and the highest is $313.28 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $282.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 316,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $67,410.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $52,415,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,555,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $14,272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 276,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

