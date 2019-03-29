30,604 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN opened at $15.61 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/30604-shares-in-titan-machinery-inc-titn-purchased-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.