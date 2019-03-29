285 Shares in Baidu Inc (BIDU) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Baidu by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $164.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $153.78 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.13.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

