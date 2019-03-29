23,717 Shares in MarineMax Inc (HZO) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 39,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,377. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/23717-shares-in-marinemax-inc-hzo-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.