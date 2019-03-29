$219.02 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to report $219.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.24 million and the lowest is $216.83 million. BankUnited reported sales of $275.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $906.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.17 million to $918.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $957.95 million, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $975.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $33.40. 718,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

