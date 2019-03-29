1st Source (SRCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRCE. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in 1st Source by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 1st Source by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

