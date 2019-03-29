1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $64.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

