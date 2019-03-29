17,792 Shares in PPL Corp (PPL) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in PPL by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

PPL opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,851 shares of company stock worth $8,007,083. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “17,792 Shares in PPL Corp (PPL) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/17792-shares-in-ppl-corp-ppl-acquired-by-aspire-private-capital-llc.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.