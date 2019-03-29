1,733 Shares in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

