16,515 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 118,193 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 867,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 852,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 531,834 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,809,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 775,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 15,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,213. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/16515-shares-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-fndx-acquired-by-foster-victor-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.