16,220 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,220 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $13.63 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.74.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter.

In other FutureFuel news, VP Paul M. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $344,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

