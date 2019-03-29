15,858 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Realty Income makes up 0.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $73.21. 24,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

