$157.98 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report sales of $157.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.53 million. Quidel reported sales of $169.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $533.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.63 million to $539.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $565.22 million, with estimates ranging from $558.77 million to $577.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen Gibson sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $167,609.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 23,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,345.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,803 shares of company stock worth $15,941,613 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quidel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quidel has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

