$14.88 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (SYY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $14.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $14.97 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $60.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.38 billion to $60.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.80 billion to $63.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $299,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 342.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,853,000 after buying an additional 1,530,318 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 2,309,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,526. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $75.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

