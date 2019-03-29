$14.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to report $14.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.06 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $11.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $61.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.05 billion to $64.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.56 billion to $66.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,416. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

