13,294 Shares in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners LLC

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up approximately 0.9% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,790,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,886,000 after purchasing an additional 990,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,963,000 after purchasing an additional 971,056 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4,972.4% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 4,126,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,785,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

