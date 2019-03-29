$13.38 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $13.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $55.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.66 million to $56.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.93 million, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $59.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.28%.

FCCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $36,404.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

