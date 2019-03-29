12,533 Shares in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 562.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 77.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the period.

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends, and option premiums. Its secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

