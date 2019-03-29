10,680 Shares in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth $36,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,523,000 after acquiring an additional 352,525 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,709,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.01. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $4,318,244.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,151.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

