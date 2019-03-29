$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Boxlight Corp (BOXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report sales of $10.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.47 million. Boxlight reported sales of $5.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year sales of $40.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.33 million to $43.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.62 million, with estimates ranging from $48.53 million to $52.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOXL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 285,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 7.04. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $17.40.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.