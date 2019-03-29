$0.90 EPS Expected for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2,351.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

