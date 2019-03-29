$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla Inc (TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Tesla reported earnings of ($3.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $437.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total value of $306,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total transaction of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $30,641,888. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 371,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

