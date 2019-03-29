$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.87. NV5 Global reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $520,965.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NV5 Global by 30.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,348. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

