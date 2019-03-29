$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Owens-Illinois reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In related news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,545,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 389,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

