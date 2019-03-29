-$0.49 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $534,202.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock worth $2,150,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 197,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,005,000 after purchasing an additional 170,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

