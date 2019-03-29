$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Howard Hughes reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $464.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $73,938.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $737,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

