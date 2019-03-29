$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 114.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%.

BPMP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other BP Midstream Partners news, insider Craig Coburn bought 2,000 shares of BP Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,864 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,081,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,737,000 after acquiring an additional 198,110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,239,000 after acquiring an additional 184,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,225. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

