$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter.

GHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 758,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 101,803 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

