$0.14 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Magic Software Enterprises also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.86. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.