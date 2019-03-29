$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 69,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 11,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,506. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.14. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.