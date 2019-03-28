ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,048 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 49.4% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,571 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 40,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.73. 25,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

