Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 327.73.

Several research analysts have commented on ZURN shares. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

