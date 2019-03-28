ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) announced a special dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous special dividend of $0.20.

Shares of ZTO opened at $17.83 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/zto-express-cayman-inc-zto-declares-dividend-increase-0-24-per-share.html.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.