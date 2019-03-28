Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 357.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 373,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zillow Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

